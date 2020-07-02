The PGA Tour has been one of the few professional sports leagues operating during the pandemic. The Tour has had a number of positive tests, but nothing that has risked tournaments being suspended. And it looks like that will continue to be the case.

A change has been made to the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 policy, allowing one player who had previously tested positive to play this weekend.

The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday night a major change to its policy, making Cameron Champ eligible to play this weekend in Detroit.

Champ, 25, had initially tested positive for COVID-19, but showed no symptoms. He then had three negative tests in a span of 72 hours.

The PGA Tour now says that players or caddies who test positive but are asymptomatic, and test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, will be eligible to return.

The Tour had previously required a minimum 10-day self-isolation period after a positive test.

“As we all learn more about how to navigate this complicated COVID-19 environment, we appreciate the continued dialogue with medical experts and with the Centers for Disease Control directly as we fine-tune our Health & Safety Plan accordingly,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Today’s changes — and those announced over the past week — illustrate our commitment to preserving the health and well-being of our athletes, constituents and our impact on the communities in which we play, as well as a willingness to make medically-sound adjustments that allow our players to compete, safely. The continued success of our Return to Golf depends on that approach.”

Champ is very excited to play this weekend.

“I am extremely grateful for the tireless efforts and conversations between the TOUR, my team and all of the experts who were consulted in order to deliver this best possible outcome,” Champ said. “It is a great example of everyone being committed to working together to adapt and evolve in this constantly changing environment. I would especially like to thank my fellow players for their support and cannot wait to tee it up with them in Detroit tomorrow!”

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit is set to begin on Thursday.