PGA Tour Reportedly Makes Decision On Allowing Players To Play LIV Golf Event

The PGA Tour has denied members permission to compete in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational event in London next month.

According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, players who requested permission to compete were informed of the Tour's decision on Tuesday afternoon. Golfers are typically granted releases for oversea events, but Lynch wrote that this case likely received a different ruling because LIV Golf "is effectively part of a rival series."

Lynch explained that players who defy the Tour's refusal would face disciplinary action.

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Phil Mickelson are among the golfers who requested permission to golf in the event, which takes place from June 9 to 11. According to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, 15 top-100 players registered to compete.

An anonymous golfer told Lynch that he's "for sure weighing up the pros and cons of making a jump like this."

"As a player who plays multiple tours, conflicting events is something we always deal with," he said, "and I don’t see how the LIV tour is any different until it’s 48 guys locked in for 14 events a season."

Players have until next Thursday to request permission to partake in LIV Golf's second of eight scheduled events at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in July.