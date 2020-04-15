PGA Tour Reportedly Makes New Decision On 2020 Season

On Tuesday night, the sporting world finally received some good news in the form of a report about the PGA Tour.

According to golf insider Brian Wacker of Gold Digest, the PGA Tour will announced a re-start to the 2020 season. Wacker reported the 2020 season will restart on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The report suggests fans will not be allowed at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the tournament. Last week, the PGA Tour reportedly sent a memo to players stating their intentions to re-start the season at Colonial.

The report also addressed the full PGA Tour schedule. Within a two-month span from early August to mid-September, two major tournaments and the Ryder Cup will be played.

Here’s the schedule for those four events:

Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot G.C., Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

Nov. 12-15: Masters, Augusta National G.C., Augusta, Ga.

The full schedule and report can be found here.

Unfortunately, the Open Championship was canceled earlier this month. While there won’t be four majors this year, fans can finally look forward to the re-start of the 2020 season.

Two months from now, it appears golf will be back.