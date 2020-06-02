PGA Tour Reportedly Schedules 2 Tournaments At Muirfield Village

Last week, ESPN reported one major event scheduled for this summer has been canceled. According to the report, the PGA Tour decided to cancel the John Deere Classic.

ESPN noted it was supposed to be the first tournament with spectators. After missing out on the John Deere Classic, the PGA hoped to find a replacement for the same dates.

Well, on Tuesday afternoon, golf insider Sean Zak of Golf.com confirmed the PGA Tour has found a new tournament for July 9-12. While the PGA Tour found an event, there won’t be spectators at the new event.

According to the report, an event sponsored by Workday will have no spectators and a 156-man field at Muirfield Village. Just a few days later, that same course will play host to another tournament – the Memorial Championship.

The PGA Tour has informed players there will indeed be back-to-back events at Muirfield Village. First (July 9-12) will be sponsored by Workday, will have no spectators and 156-man field. Second (July 16-19) will now have 120 players, which is the annual norm for the Memorial. — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 2, 2020

Within a two-month span from early August to mid-September, two major tournaments and the Ryder Cup will be played.

Here’s the schedule for those four events:

Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot G.C., Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

Nov. 12-15: Masters, Augusta National G.C., Augusta, Ga.

PGA Tour play is scheduled to kick off in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fans will reportedly not be allowed at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the tournament.