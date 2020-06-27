On Saturday morning, one of the world’s best golfers took to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT for the Travelers Championship – by himself.

Jason Day was scheduled to tee off in the 8:09 a.m. grouping off the 10th tee. He was scheduled to play alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello and Roger Sloan after making the second-round cut.

However, Day did not take to the course until over an hour after his initial tee time. He requested a COVID-19 test before heading out on the course for his third round this morning.

The PGA Tour supplied Day with a test, which came back negative. After receiving the negative test, the PGA Tour decided to send Day out for his third round after the rest of the field was already on the course.

“PGA Tour member Jason Day requested a COVID-19 test prior to the third round at the Travelers Championship, with the results coming back negative on Saturday prior to his 9:15 a.m. ET Tee time,” the Tour said in a statement.

PGA TOUR Statement – COVID-19 testing update

Saturday, June 27, 2020 pic.twitter.com/UdBWt6qsAR — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 27, 2020

The week leading up to the event shed some negative light on the PGA Tour’s return to play. Huge names like Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson withdrew from play after their caddies tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s good to see the Tour respond well when an athlete asks for a test.

Day is one-under on his round today and nine shots back of the lead.