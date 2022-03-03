PGA Tour Star Jason Day Announces His Mom Has Died

Earlier Thursday morning, the golfing world learned that Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Unfortunately, now fans know why. Jason announced his mother passed away on Wednesday night following a five-year battle with cancer.

“Last night, my mum peacefully left us after battling cancer for five years,” Day said in a message on Instagram. “We are heart broken but incredibly grateful for the gift we had in her living with us for the last almost two years full time.”

“She fought so hard until the very last breath. I am forever indebted to her for the sacrifices she made for me to be successful, and for the person she helped me to become. We will miss her so much.”

Day and his mother developed an inseparable bond following the death of his father when he was just 12 years old. His father also passed away following a battle with cancer.

Our thoughts are with the Day family during this difficult time.