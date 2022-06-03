Look: PGA Tour Star Jon Rahm Shanked A Shot Today

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It has been an eventful Friday morning for Jon Rahm to say the least.

For starters, Rahm nearly hit someone on the 11th hole. After his third shot rolled far away from the hole, he tossed his club in frustration. It bounced off his golf bag, flew in the air, and nearly landed on a woman walking with a microphone.

Later on during the second round of the Memorial Tournament, the reigning U.S. Open champion shanked an approach shot.

The broadcast crew for the Memorial Tournament couldn't believe how poor Rahm's second shot was.

Rahm managed to follow up this shank by getting within five feet of the hole on the vert next shot.

Overall, Rahm's second round has been very inconsistent. If he wants to move up the leaderboard, he'll need to finish the front nine on a strong note.

As of now, Rahm is 1-under par through 31 holes.