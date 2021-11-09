Look: PGA Tour Star Has Message For NFL Referees

The officiating in Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears enraged just about every NFL fan watching. Even one of the top players on the PGA Tour wasn’t happy with what he saw out of the referees.

Justin Thomas, the No. 6 player in the world and the 2017 PGA Championship winner, expressed his frustration with the game’s officials after the Steelers went on to win 27-26. A controversial taunting penalty on the Bears, a mixed enforcement of roughing the passer rules and other head-scratching calls led many to believe that the referees impacted the outcome of the game.

Thomas, who admitted that he watched the highlights on replay, also couldn’t understand the officiating on Monday night. He took to Twitter to give his thoughts.

“Just saw the entire highlights of the NFL game last night (east coast sports, whatever). Is the swagger and confidence not a part of football?” Thomas wrote. “I get it, to an extent… Seems like refs are feeling very empowered this season and impacting games. What y’all think?”

Just saw the entire highlights of the @NFL game last night (east coast sports, whatever). Is the swagger and confidence not a part of football? I get it, to an extent… Seems like refs are feeling very empowered this season and impacting games. What y’all think? — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 9, 2021

Thomas even interacted with another user to expand upon his points, addressing how the referees had too much of an impact on the outcome of Monday’s game.

“That’s what I mean. It’s almost gotten to the point where it looks shady at times, no?” Thomas responded. “I rarely make it till the end of a prime time game as I go to sleep early, so when I watched the highlights this a.m. I was very rattled. Seemed like a horribly officiated game.”

That’s what I mean. It’s almost gotten to the point where it looks shady at times, no? I rarely make it till the end of a prime time game as I goto sleep early, so when I watched the highlights this am I was very rattled. Seemed like a horribly officiated game — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 9, 2021

Thomas isn’t alone in his thoughts on the referees. Throughout the first half of the season, fans have been frustrated with various officiating decisions in a number of games.

The NFL has maintained its commitment to cracking down on taunting this year, but a penalty in a pivotal point of Monday’s game on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh seems to have crossed the line.

The league will likely have to address some of the rising antagonism directed at the officiating this season, and do it soon, to prevent problems later in the campaign.