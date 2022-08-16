PGA Tour Star Was Asked About Tiger Woods Rumor

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The golf world is abuzz about a meeting scheduled to take place Tuesday among PGA Tour players.

Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective reported Monday night that Tiger Woods is expected to join the summit to discuss issues regarding LIV Golf. ESPN's Mark Schlabach also said the golf icon will attend the meeting at Wilmington, Delaware, "in an effort to rally support around the PGA Tour in its ongoing battle with the rival LIV Golf series."

When asked by The Washington Post's Gene Wang, Jon Rahm could not confirm or deny Woods' planned participation.

"Boy, news can be wrong sometimes. . . . I don't know what to tell you," Rahm said. "I don't have Tiger's phone number, so I don't know if he's coming or not."

An unnamed player invited to the gathering told Schlabach that the goal is to get the world's top golfers "on the same page" to help maintain the PGA Tour as golf's "best product."

According to Schlabach, PGA Tour members have another meeting with commissioner Jay Monahan scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Greg Norman claimed Woods turned down an offer ranging from $700 to $800 million to join LIV Golf. The 15-time majors champion has expressed criticism of the new organization's structure and lamented players jeopardizing their chances of competing in future major events by leaving the PGA Tour.

“I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn't get world ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events," Woods said at St. Andrews last month, per Bog Harig of Sports Illustrated.

"It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we've got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships."

Woods has publicly backed the PGA Tour, and he could potentially galvanize members behind closed doors at Tuesday's meeting.