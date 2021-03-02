Phil Mickelson Describes His Decision To Wear Red For Tiger Woods

Over the weekend, the golfing world paid tribute to Tiger Woods at the final round of the tournaments on Sunday.

Many golfers like Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy took to the course in Tigers’ patented red shirt and black pants. Even the legendary lefty Phil Mickelson decided to honor Tiger with that outfit.

Mickelson opened up on his decision to honor Tiger, saying he had to go out and buy a shirt – that he was forced to cover up somewhat due to his other sponsorships.

“I don’t own a red shirt, so two things happened today,” Mickelson said after his final round this weekend. “I wore red on Sunday in honor of Tiger to let him know that all the players really support him and appreciate all that he’s done.”

A last-minute shopping trip to buy a red shirt with a logo he never thought he'd wear. All worth it in support of Tiger. pic.twitter.com/KAqDYD0ArW — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 1, 2021

“I had to buy a red shirt and of course every red shirt here has a big ‘A’ on it,” Mickelson said. “Not going to flash it, but it’s under here. Two things I’ve never done that I did today. I hope he knows that we’re supporting him.”

“Because that was a lot for me to do,” Mickelson said sarcastically with a smile.

Mickelson and Tiger have been on the PGA Tour together for over two decades. Over the course of their careers, they’ve gone head-to-head a few times and always gave the fans a great show.