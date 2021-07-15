Just under two months ago, Phil Mickelson played like one of the best players in the world en route to winning the PGA Championship in historic fashion. Fast forward to Thursday, he had one of his worst-ever opening rounds, regardless of tournament, at the Open Championship.

Mickelson scored a 10-over in his first round at the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s on Thursday. It’s the first time he’s failed to break 80 since 2003. We think Mickelson’s going to want to forget about his horrendous opening round.

“Phil Mickelson records a 10-over 80 in the first round of The Open Championship, failing to break 80 in the opening round of a PGA TOUR event for the third time in his career and first since 2003,” wrote PGA TOUR Communications, via Twitter.

Mickelson looked nothing like the player he was during the PGA Championship back in May. It’s hard to believe how poorly he played on Thursday after dominating one of the toughest courses at Kiawah Island.

Phil Mickelson – highest R1 scores

PGA TOUR career 83, 2000 THE PLAYERS Championship

80, 2021 Open Championship

80, 2003 Valspar Championship Previous-high R1 score in a major: 79 (4 times; most recent: 2020 U.S. Open) — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 15, 2021

With his 10-over score, Phil Mickelson was in last place in the 156-player field as of Thursday afternoon. It doesn’t look like he’ll come anywhere close to making the cut and playing on into the weekend.

Mickelson probably won’t worry too much about his play. At this point in his career, he’s a bit inconsistent, and that’s okay. The lefty won the PGA Championship back in May, becoming the oldest player to do so in the history of the sport.

Regardless, Mickelson is going to want to forget about his showing at the Open Championship on Thursday. It was an ugly sight.