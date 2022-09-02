Phil Mickelson Has Honest Admission After Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He opened about that decision during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated.

Mickelson, who made his LIV Golf debut in June, was asked if there's any part of his situation that he wishes he handled differently.

Believe it or not, Mickelson admit that he would've done things differently if he received a second chance.

"I would have done a lot differently. Absolutely. I have my shortcomings. I will continue to work on those. Will use those as a learning experience. Continue to work on this myself. Try to get better in many ways," Mickelson said, via Morning Read. "I do believe that things are working themselves out the way they should. And I’m very happy the top players are having a voice and being valued for really what they bring to the table and how they drive the game of golf. I would have loved to done things differently, but I’m very happy with the way things are coming about on both sides."

As for Mickelson's legacy, he's not worried about the negative narratives surrounding him. That's because he believes he is still building his legacy.

"I feel that my legacy is being built right now. The changes that professional golf are going through I believe are in the best interest for the fans and the players. I feel that it’s being built right now. It hurts to see so much hostility and negativity, for sure. I really believe in the end it’s going to be worth it and I think in the long run everyone is going to come out ahead."

The fourth event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series teed off this Friday in Boston.