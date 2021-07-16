Phil Mickelson has struggled to find a rhythm since his unexpected PGA Championship win on May 23rd. He was “cautiously optimistic” heading into The Open this week, according to ESPN’s Bob Harig. Unfortunately, Mickelson is homeward bound after failing to make the 36-hole cut Friday.

Mickelson’s tournament effectively ended Thursday with his 10-over-par, Round One 80. He figured some things out on Friday, logging a 72 (two-over-par) to finish his 2021 Open 12-over.

The highest opening round score at The Open of Phil Mickelson's career. pic.twitter.com/GjzJUbCD0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2021

Mickelson only hit 19 greens in 36 holes at Royal St. George’s. In his 27th Open, he missed the cut for just the seventh time.

“I felt like I was playing well and I played some of my worst golf,” Mickelson lamented after Round Two. “And I don’t have great answers. So I have to kind of figure out how to get back to the level of play I know I can like I did at Kiawah and try and contend.”

The six-time (and oldest) major champion was distraught––and blunt, as usual––in his post-round interview

“[Competing is] what I love. That’s what gets me excited and makes all the work worthwhile. I just have to figure out what the deal is. I put in a lot of work and effort to be ready. Thought I was ready. And I obviously played terrible.”

Mickelson remains inspired by his PGA Championship performance.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was an emotional energy boost if anything.”

Barring extenuating circumstances, Mickelson’s next challenge is the WGC-Fedex St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on August 2nd.