Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.

Mickelson’s comments earned him some intense blowback from fellow PGA Tour members and fans alike. In his statement today, Lefty said he “was deeply sorry” for his choice of words and claimed they “do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.”

Let’s just say, judging by the initial reactions of many golf fans, it doesn’t seem like a lot of people are taking what Mickelson said at face value.

Sounds like @AlanShipnuck is off the Christmas card list. https://t.co/QeUjDMRjNz — Steve Czaban (@czabe) February 22, 2022

everything was taken "out of context", obviously. he was taking one for the team for the betterment of the Tour, obviously. lol. https://t.co/mzml0fSIxi — Joe Butter (@joebutter_) February 22, 2022

10+ years of research on transitional politics—Phil Mickelson’s statement is unique in its heavy-handed use of accountability vocabulary that is at the same time alarmingly deficient in actual accountability. https://t.co/gnfUzb63BS — Susan Ryan (@zuzanryan) February 22, 2022

For eons Zebras have been trying to change their stripes – not much success yet. Just reading this 'apology' I can see that the Zebras have a better chance than Phil https://t.co/eTxc5g0T8C — Donal from Donegal (@GolferOcd) February 22, 2022

“I’m sorry I announced that I was using the Saudi government for leverage to dismantle the PGA Tour, but it was always in the best interest of golf” is an interesting “apology”. But this is the only way guys like Phil know how to apologize. https://t.co/a6NMn4Lw6P — austin (@Austin_Reier) February 22, 2022

Looks like DIGJAM aka “Damn I’m Good Just Ask Me” may be walking his Saudi golf gig back. https://t.co/xQZhVd96sB — Jeff Strack (@kijstrack) February 22, 2022

"Hello, is that Crisis PR Management dot com? It's Phil. I need One (1) word salad mea culpa to go, ASAP, please. Also, do you accept #Saudi Riyals?" https://t.co/u3cROS7o8N — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 22, 2022

Overall it’s a good read, except the classic “I apologize for anything I said that was taken out of context.” Classic non apology, where he is only sorry everyone piled on him. https://t.co/Ks6sNaO6cJ — Rick Golfs (@Rickgolfstx) February 22, 2022

yikes. This statement looks like it comes from a man who got taken to several woodsheds simultaneously. https://t.co/qCiELgaXoU — Joe Martin (@MartinJoe91) February 22, 2022

Mickelson last played on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January. He missed the cut, shooting 76 and 71 in the first two rounds.

We’re not sure when we’ll see Mickelson back out on the course either. It all depends on how long he plans on staying away.