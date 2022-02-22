The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

A closeup of Phil Mickelson.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.

Mickelson’s comments earned him some intense blowback from fellow PGA Tour members and fans alike. In his statement today, Lefty said he “was deeply sorry” for his choice of words and claimed they “do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.”

Let’s just say, judging by the initial reactions of many golf fans, it doesn’t seem like a lot of people are taking what Mickelson said at face value.

Mickelson last played on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January. He missed the cut, shooting 76 and 71 in the first two rounds.

We’re not sure when we’ll see Mickelson back out on the course either. It all depends on how long he plans on staying away.

