Phil Mickelson Just Finished His 2nd Round At U.S. Open - Here's His Score

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson got off to a miserable start for the 2022 U.S. Open, posting a 8-over 78 in the opening round. His second round was certainly an improvement, but it just wasn't good enough.

Mickelson carded a 3-over 73 for the second round of the U.S. Open. He had three bogeys on the back nine to start his day before posting a couple of birdies on his scorecard.

Overall, Mickelson was 11-over par through 36 holes at The Country Club. Obviously, he won't be competing this weekend.

With that said, this was a disappointing return to the national stage for Mickelson.

One of the main reasons Mickelson struggled this week is he couldn't get his putter going. He acknowledged that after Thursday's round.

"I just really struggled with the putter the first few holes, just like I did last week," Mickelson said, via ESPN.

As for when we'll see Mickelson next, we'd imagine he'll compete in the second LIV Golf event.

LIV Golf will host an event from June 30 to July 2 in Portland, Oregon.

We'll see if Mickelson can shake off some rust before the 150th Open Championship, which will take place at St. Andrews in Scotland.