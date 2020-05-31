Phil Mickelson Leaves Heartfelt Message For Tom Brady

One week ago, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson teamed up to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in “The Match 2: Champions for Charity.”
While Brady and Mickelson came up short by one stroke, the match was a resounding success. Overall, it raised $20 million for COVID-19 and could turn into a yearly event.
A few days after “The Match,” Brady took to Instagram to share some of the “lessons” he learned from the experience. The post has been inundated with comments from fellow athletes and celebrities, including Mickelson, who penned a nice message to the legendary QB.
“Loved being your partner and I’m so appreciative of all you do to help others,” Mickelson wrote.
Brady’s post can be found below.
I learned a few lessons from this past weekend’s golf tournament with @philmickelson @tigerwoods and #Peyton…I had a lot of fun and grateful to be part of an event that raised a lot of money for Covid relief: 1. Amazing what happens when groups of people come together for the common good. 2. Peyton is still as clutch as ever. 💯 3. I did not escape the inclement weather…heavy stuff…ALL DAY. 4. I shouldn’t wear the same pants to golf that I wear to church. 🤬 5. As great as @philmickelson is as a golfer, he is a better man, coach and teammate and potentially has the best calves on the PGA Tour. 6. I really enjoy golf…at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments. 7. It was nice to be the young guy again. 👍🏼 8. @tigerwoods was a great host and champion, and I was especially thankful he missed that putt on the 7th hole…had he made it, I would have just went home. 😂 9. I’m sticking to my day job 🏈
While Brady and Peyton were the two big additions to the second iteration of “The Match,” there are already talks regarding what future editions could look like. Mickelson himself suggested a few other possible participants.
“I think you could showcase guys like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, who are all good golfers, elite talents and have great personalities,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “Those personalities are going to come out with this event. Or you could have someone who loves the game and is competitive but is really entertaining like Larry David and Bill Murray. I think that could shine.”
[ NESN ]