Phil Mickelson Loses Another Sponsor Following Controversial Comments

Earlier this week, controversial comments Phil Mickelson made about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League stole the headlines.

In the days following his comments, Mickelson has seen several longtime sponsors end their partnership with him. Another one joined the growing list late Friday night.

In a statement to Golf Digest, Workday announced it has ended its partnership with Mickelson. The company says it does so “mutually and amicably” with the six-time major champion.

Here’s the statement from Workday, via Golf Digest:

“At this time, Workday and Phil Mickelson have mutually and amicably agreed to not renew our brand sponsorship that ends this March,” a Workday spokesperson told Golf Digest on Friday. “We want to thank Phil for his great contributions as a Workday ambassador, both on and off the course. And we continue to wish him and his family all the best.”

It’s just the latest in a growing line of longtime sponsors that have decided to cut ties – either permanently or just for the moment – with Mickelson.

Over the past few days, KPMG, Heineken/Amstel and Callaway have all either paused or ended their partnerships with Mickelson.

Will any others be next?