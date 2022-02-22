Phil Mickelson’s week just got a little worse.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of his longtime sponsors announced it cut ties with the popular golfer. Following his controversial comments about the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League, Mickelson lost a sponsorship from KPMG.

“KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best,” the sponsor said in a statement.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. One golf writer, Kyle Porter, suggested that Callaway could be another sponsor to cut ties with Mickelson in the near future.

“This nugget from @AlanShipnuck is interesting in light of today’s news that KPMG ejected. Callaway next?” he asked.

This nugget from @AlanShipnuck is interesting in light of today's news that KPMG ejected. Callaway next? https://t.co/4YdRjR3WUv https://t.co/SdpWcnzxH5 pic.twitter.com/vK1GYQz5XH — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 22, 2022

“This will just be a small drop in the bucket that is this Phil story. But this is crazy. The ‘KPMG’ on Phil is like the ‘Swoosh’ on Tiger. The fallout begins,” another fan said.

This will just be a small drop in the bucket that is this Phil story. But this is crazy. The ‘KPMG’ on Phil is like the ‘Swoosh’ on Tiger. The fallout begins. https://t.co/Gy6eRifAWp — Matt Reeves (@Reevers24) February 22, 2022

Others believe Workday could be the next sponsor to sever ties with Mickelson.

“This one’s for you, Workday,” someone else said.

This one's for you, Workday https://t.co/sLwaTmZHOZ — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) February 22, 2022

Mickelson’s comments and subsequent apology aren’t doing him any favors.

Will other sponsors drop him?