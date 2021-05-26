Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday.

The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

However, with a group this talented and this outspoken, attitudes ran hot on social media following the announcement.

Brooks Koepka even joined the fray after his dismay for DeChambeau went public earlier in the week. The four-time major champ apologized to Rodgers for having to play alongside the long-hitting 27-year-old.

Koepka’s tweet wasn’t surprising after video leaked after the PGA Championship this weekend that showed him getting noticeably irritated as DeChambeau during an interview. Koepka was so flustered that he rolled his eyes and had to stop the taping.

Mickelson clearly got wind of the beef and wanted to join in on “The Match” smack talk on Wednesday. He did so by reminding everyone who actually won the Wanamaker Trophy this past weekend.

“I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:),” Mickelson tweeted in response to Koepka.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Brady led the jabbering on Wednesday by taking multiple shots at Rodgers over the course of the afternoon. He even seemed to bring up the Green Bay Packers decision to kick a field goal later in the NFC Championship loss to Brady’s Buccaneers.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it,” Brady said on Twitter at the time of the announcement.

Most of the smack talk appears to be in good fun but given how competitive all four of the star athletes are, it wouldn’t be surprising to see tensions flare during the event later this summer. Maybe TNT can even bring Brooks Koepka along for an added layer of entertainment.

The Match tees off on Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. ET from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Coverage will air on TNT.