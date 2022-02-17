On Thursday, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”

The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. The league has been rumored for several years, but has recently started gaining traction.

Mickelson is one of the biggest reasons why. In the interview, from November, the 51-year-old golfer revealed the one reason he’d want to join the new league: to change how the PGA Tour operates.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“… They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights,” Mickelson continued, in an interview that Shipnuck said took place in November. “They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson explained that he knew of a significant number of players who would want to join the league. While the conversation took place in November, he said there was a “high likelihood” of it happening.

“I know 20 guys who want to do this,” Mickelson told Shipnuck of the proposed Super Golf League, “and if the Tour doesn’t do the right thing, there is a high likelihood it’s going to happen.”

Mickelson, along with Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak and even Dustin Johnson have been rumored for the new league.