On Thursday morning, Phil Mickelson stepped on the course at Torrey Pines looking for his first ever U.S. Open win.

Mickelson has finished either second or tied for second in six previous U.S. Opens, but has never won. It’s the only major tournament he has left to complete the grand slam.

After winning the PGA Championship in a surprise performance, Phil had plenty of momentum heading into the tournament this week. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his best day on the course.

He carded a four-over, 75 on the day and sits well back of the leaders. Following the round, Mickelson admitted that he was distracted at several points during the round by spectators taking photos.

“It’s part of professional golf,” Mickelson said via ESPN. “You have to learn to deal with it.”

The six-time major champion said the part that bothered him was fans not turning the camera into silent mode.

“I don’t understand why you just can’t turn that little button on the side into silent. I probably didn’t deal with it internally as well as I could have or as well as I need to. It’s part of playing the game out here at this level. Certainly I didn’t do the best job of dealing with it.”

Mickelson is one of the most charismatic athletes in professional sports and interacts with the crowd during his rounds.

Unfortunately, a few fans may have crossed the line today. Phil will try to bounce back on Friday and make the cut.