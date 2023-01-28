Phil Mickelson Not Happy With PGA Tour Today - Here's Why

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson is no longer associated with the PGA Tour, but he appears to be watching the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

On Saturday afternoon, Mickelson called out the PGA Tour for allowing Sam Ryder to wear joggers with ankle socks.

Mickelson believes it's hypocritical of the PGA Tour to prevent players from wearing shorts on the course but allow them to show off their ankles.

"The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand," Mickelson tweeted.

This tweet from Mickelson received a lot of funny replies.

"Want to root for Sam Ryder but I can’t while he’s wearing these pants," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Move on from your ex."

Mickelson's comments will be dismissed by most fans since he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

As for Ryder, he's playing very well in his unconventional joggers. He's at the top of the leaderboard right now.