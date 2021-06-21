Phil Mickelson Getting Praised For Awesome Move At U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson did not contend for the championship, but he still managed to make a material impact at the 121st U.S. Open this weekend.

Mickelson, the winner at the PGA Championship last month, had long finished his final round by the time Jon Rahm was closing out his first major victory. As Rahm nervously waited on Louis Oosthuizen to finish, his wife Kelley Cahill was doing the same with their newborn son Kepa.

That’s where Mickelson comes in. Golf Channel captured footage of lefty setting Kelley up with a chair to sit in on the range with her baby.

He then kept the pair company as they watched Oosthuizen come up one stroke short, handing the trophy to Rahm.

Phil's out here making sure the family can comfortably watch @JonRahmpga.

Lefty's hanging with the Rahm family on the range.

Mickelson and Rahm are both Arizona State alums, so the pair have a natural connection there. Now, the 26-year-old Spaniard has joined Mickelson as a major champion.

He actually has something over his fellow Sun Devil too. Mickelson has won six majors in his career, but no U.S. Open’s.

He’s finished second at the event six times, but has never closed it out the way Rahm did on Sunday.