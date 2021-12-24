Look: Phil Mickelson’s Omicron Question Goes Viral

Earlier this week, star golfer Phil Mickelson took to Twitter with an interesting – and somewhat controversial – question.

Mickelson is very curious about the newest wave of COVID-19, dubbed Omicron. He seems to suggest – during his advanced research (satire) – that the new wave isn’t as deadly as others.

With that in mind, he wondering if it would be a better idea to just let it spread. He put all of that out into the world – with his some 800,000 followers on Twitter – and certainly got the attention he was asking for.

“Serious question since I’m not a doctor,” Mickelson started off.

“If omicron is contagious but not deadly (25,000 cases in Africa with no deaths) why try and control it? Why not let it go and let people get it and develop immunity? Especially for those who won’t get vaccinated? Pls no hate, I’m just curious,” he said.

The tweet quickly went viral on Twitter, receiving over 30,000 likes since it was posted on Thursday afternoon.

As for the comments section, we’ll let you explore that on your own and draw your own conclusions.

Perhaps this isn’t what the PGA had in mind when they offered a monetary bonus for social media activity.