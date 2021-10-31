Phil Mickelson Reacts To Josh Allen’s Halloween Costume

On today’s rare Halloween edition of NFL Sunday, tons of players are heading to the games wearing their favorite costumes. In the case of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, his costume has gotten a reaction out of golf star Phil Mickelson.

Allen arrived to today’s game against the Miami Dolphins dressed as the six-time major winner. He was sporting one of Mickelson’s signature caps, and was dressed in his polo shirt and shorts as well.

The Bills official Twitter account dubbed their star quarterback “Josh Mickelson”. Mickelson himself was very impressed and expressed that much on his own Twitter account.

“I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is,” Mickelson said, adding a thinking face emoji. He then wished the team luck in their game today:

GoBills 😂😂 https://t.co/Vf84zP9p78 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 31, 2021

Phil Mickelson doesn’t talk much about football but there’s pretty strong evidence that he’s a big Bills fan. At the very least, he’s a big Josh Allen fan.

Mickelson was friends with the late Conrad Dobler, who like Allen, played for both Wyoming and the Bills. He’s made several posts in support of Allen through the years.

We probably won’t see Mickelson at many Buffalo Bills games since the PGA Tour is ongoing.

But Bills fans can take a lot of comfort knowing that one of the world’s greatest golfers is in their corner.