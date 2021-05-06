Phil Mickelson Reacts To New ‘Premier Golf League’ Idea

Could we see golfers adopt the “Super League” plan in the near future? Well, Phil Mickelson certainly doesn’t sound against it.

Following his pro-am for the Wells Fargo Championship this week, Mickelson shared his thoughts on the Premier Golf League – which is also being labeled the Super Golf League.

Mickelson believes the Premier Golf League would be beneficial to the fans since they’d get to see the top golfers in the world playing a global schedule.

“I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” Mickelson said, via ESPN. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times … I don’t know what the final number is.”

While it sounds Mickelson is on board with the idea, he did admit that there are some flaws when it comes to forming a Super League.

One issue that Mickelson brought up is that golfers wouldn’t have full control of their schedules. That’s a luxury they currently have.

“But that’s a big deal to give up control of your schedule. I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that. But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. The players kind of play where they are told to play. Whereas here, we’re able to control it.”

The Premier Golf League is hoping to begin its circuit in the fall of 2022. That means it’ll need to get some commitments fairly soon.

In an effort to combat the Premier Golf League, the PGA Tour has told its players that anyone who joins the PGL would receive an automatic suspension and possible expulsion.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this situation plays out for the PGA Tour.