Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won.

On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.

“Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I’ve come close so many times,” Mickelson said, via Ben Higgins of 10News. “You can’t win if you don’t play. I’m honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on.”

Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open but has come incredibly close on six occasions. He’s come in second or tied for second 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and most recently in 2013.

Phil Mickelson on accepting a special invitation to the U.S. Open despite not having qualified: pic.twitter.com/V3o9taXgKv — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) May 14, 2021

Phil Mickelson is in a bit of a slump in the majors recently though. He hasn’t had a top 10 finish since the 2016 Open Championship, but has struggled especially hard at the U.S. Open.

Since finishing second at the 2013 U.S. Open, Mickelson has only made the cut four times. He finished 28th in 2014, 64th in 2015, 48th in 2018 and 52nd in 2019.

Combine that with his lack of wins since 2019, and it’s pretty clear that Mickelson won’t be among the betting favorites at Torrey Pines this year.

