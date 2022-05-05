Book Reveals How Much Phil Mickelson Had In Gambling Losses

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has earned a lot of money over the course of his golf career. According to an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck's forthcoming biography, however, the six-time major champion lost a lot of it gambling.

The biography claims federal auditors investigating Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme discovered that he had more than $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014.

Shipnuck's book states Mickelson's annual income in 2012 was about $48 million. That might explain how he managed to lose that much money gambling.

Mickelson hasn't commented on these claims. He has been out of the public eye for the past few months.

Another interesting excerpt from Shipnuck's boot revolves around Mickelson's relationship with former caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Money apparently played a factor in them splitting up.

This biography on Mickelson is set to be released on May 17, two days before the start of the PGA Championship.

Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship in 2021, has not announced if he will compete in this year's event.