Phil Mickelson Reveals When He Would Retire From PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson’s run with the PGA Tour could end sooner than fans expect. During an interview with Golf Digest, the six-time major champion revealed when he could retire.

Believe it or not, Mickelson said he’ll retire if he wins the U.S. Open this year. He’s been chasing a win at the U.S. Open his entire career.

“If I win the U.S. Open, I will retire,” Mickelson told Golf Digest. “That would be my last tournament. I will have achieved the career Grand Slam and I won’t have anything more to prove.”

Unfortunately for Mickelson, he has finished in second place several times at the U.S. Open. His most recent second-place finish came back in 2013.

“If I win the U.S. Open, I will retire. That would be my last tournament. I will have achieved the career Grand Slam and I won’t have anything more to prove.” In other words, if Phil Mickelson wins the US Open, he’ll be the tip of the spear for an alternative to the #PGATour. https://t.co/pMP1TSMrkP — Conaway Haskins (@conawayhaskins) February 3, 2022

The reason Mickelson is looking at options beyond the PGA Tour right now is because he believes they’re greedy.

“There are many issues, but that is one of the biggest,” Mickelson explained in the same interview. “For me personally, it’s not enough that they are sitting on hundreds of millions of digital moments. They also have access to my shots, access I do not have. They also charge companies to use shots I have hit. And when I did ‘The Match’—there have been five of them—the tour forced me to pay them $1 million each time. For my own media rights. That type of greed is, to me, beyond obnoxious.”

Golf fans, would you be disappointed if Phil Mickelson retires from the PGA Tour this year?