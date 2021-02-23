Phil Mickelson Shares Message For Tiger Woods After Car Accident

Phil Mickelson, one of Tigers Woods‘ greatest rivals, sent the 45-year-old a heartfelt message following Woods’ car accident on Tuesday.

“We are all pulling for you, Tiger,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery.”

Mickelson and Woods, of course, began their careers as rivals as both aspired to become the best in the sport. Later in their respective careers, their relationship grew closer.

Now, the two share a great friendship and strong bond. Mickelson is understandably worried about his friend after he was involved in a terrifying one-vehicle accident.

Details surrounding Tiger Woods’ accident are rolling in by the hour. The LA Country Sheriff held a press conference at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon to offer further information surrounding the accident.

Woods was reportedly “conscious” and “speaking” with authorities when they arrived at the scene. He was unable to stand because of injuries to both of his legs, and was subsequently taken to the hospital as a result. Woods has undergone surgery this afternoon.

The 45-year-old 15-time major champion was reportedly on his way to meet and give a lesson with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert. Just yesterday, Woods spent time with Dwayne Wade and David Spade. The iconic golfer has been in the LA area to host the Genesis Invitational and spend time with various stars for video shoots.

More details surrounding Woods’ status are expected to continue rolling in late into Tuesday evening.