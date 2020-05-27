The Spun

Phil Mickelson Names Potential Partners For Future “The Match” Events

The second iteration of “The Match” was a massive success on Sunday. The sequel to the original showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, it raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief and set ratings records.

Woods and Mickelson partnered up with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for “The Match: Champions for Charity” last weekend. There’s at least one more “Match” event scheduled, but more could be in the works.

Mickelson told the Los Angeles Times‘ Arash Markazi that there are talks to make “The Match” an annual competition. Additionally, Lefty offered up some potential pairings for future foursomes.

There are several different directions the event could take, including partnering the two legendary golfers up with up-and-coming professionals or even some celebrity non-athletes.

“What if Tiger and I were to team up and take on two younger players, or what if we were to team up with younger players and have it be a real high-level golf competition?” Mickelson said. “I think there’s a market for that. But you have to have some personality in there, too, so a guy like Justin Thomas showed how funny he is and he would add a lot to an event like that.

“I think you could showcase guys like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, who are all good golfers, elite talents and have great personalities. Those personalities are going to come out with this event. Or you could have someone who loves the game and is competitive but is really entertaining like Larry David and Bill Murray. I think that could shine.”

Let the record show that on Monday, we suggested Romo and Curry as potential fits for future matches. Great minds think alike, Phil.

Who would you like to see on “The Match” in upcoming years?

