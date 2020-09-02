The Spun

Phil Mickelson Had Fans Freaking Out After His Tiger Woods Tweet

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson special matchLAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Phil Mickelson sent golf fans into a mini-panic on Tuesday night with his unsolicited tweet saluting Tiger Woods.

Mickelson and Tiger had a longtime rivalry that shifted into a close friendship. The pair have done a lot to raise the profile of golf over the years and have cemented their legacies as all-time greats.

Last night, Mickelson sent out a tweet that seemed to imply Tiger Woods was retiring from the sport. He addressed it with “Dear Tiger” and thanked the 15-time major champion for his long list of contributions to golf.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done for this great game of golf,” Mickelson wrote. “No one has benefited more than me and I just wanted you to know I appreciate you and all you’ve done. That’s all. Thank you.”

Given the tone of that tweet, it is understandable why a lot of people thought Mickelson was alluding to Tiger stepping away. However, Lefty later clarified it was simply a spontaneous bit of appreciation.

Tiger has struggled with injuries recently and hasn’t been playing his best golf. Still, it would be a major shock if he retired.

We’re expecting Woods to be out there for the U.S. Open next week.


