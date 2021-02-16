Report: Phil Mickelson Is Considering A Big TV Move

When his pro golf career is done, we could see Phil Mickelson move to the broadcast booth. According to Front Office Sports, Lefty is viewed by some networks as “a crossover star who could attract both hardcore and casual viewers to staid golf telecasts.”

Mickelson remains one of the sport’s biggest stars, but his best playing days are pretty clearly behind him. Mickelson’s last win came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019, just over a year ago. His last major win came at the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield Golf Links in Scotland.

He’s a popular personality, and is great at breaking down the sport. It looks like television could be in his future whenever he decides to step away from full-time playing.

“Absolutely, we’re always in discussions about Phil’s future,” Steve Loy, a business partner and agent of Phil Mickelson, told Front Office Sports. “It wouldn’t surprise me if in the next 12 to 24 months you might see more of Phil on the air.”

BREAKING: Phil Mickelson could be headed next to the TV booth. Mickelson's reps have held exploratory talks with TV networks about 'Lefty' possibly becoming the next great golf analyst. Full story @FOS:https://t.co/uiiIhs2SFK — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) February 16, 2021

The current golf landscape could be good for Mickelson, in the event that he wants to become a broadcaster, and demand an impressive contract for his services. CBS and NBC Sports both have the PGA as major properties, and ESPN may look to ramp up its golf coverage.

Mickelson has already had some serious success in the TV world, especially facing off against Tiger Woods and others in three editions of “The Match” over the last few years, which have been among the most popular cable golf broadcasts in history. The golfers have been mic’d up for those events, giving viewers insight into the type of dialogue and trash talk that goes on during golf matches.

It sounds like the price would have to be right for him to make the move, and put other business interests on the backburner to focus on calling matches.

“Phil would be the great catch of all [potential] golf analysts. He’s the guy all the networks want,” said one source. […]

“The networks want Phil — but the price points right now are night and day,” warned another source. “The question is: Can anybody pay him enough? And does he want to call 10 to 20 tournaments a year?”

Phil Mickelson is currently ranked 86th in the official PGA Tour rankings.

[Front Office Sports]