Phil Mickelson’s Comment About The Ryder Cup Is Going Viral

The United States took a 19-9 victory over Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup back in September. Phil Mickelson wasn’t able to be a part of that big win but he recently had some thoughts on his nation’s performance.

In a recent interview, Mickelson praised the United States for how they did at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He called it “A historical beatdown of epic proportions.”

The win this past September more than made up for Mickelson’s last appearance at the Ryder Cup. In 2018, Mickelson was a part of the team that suffered a 17.5-10.5 loss to Europe. The golf icon couldn’t get a win in any of his matches.

Mickelson found a lot of agreement from fans across the country. Some fans on Twitter declared that Mickelson may have been “understating it” despite being so over-the-top with his statement.

Phil just called the Ryder Cup, "A historical beatdown of epic proportions." — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) November 26, 2021

“The USA won handily, and the President Cup upcoming could be the same. The young college kids are kicking Ass!” one fan replied.

“He’s not wrong to be fair,” wrote another.

But others took issue with Phil Mickelson thumping his chest given that he wasn’t a part of the big win for the United States. Some also pointed out that Mickelson didn’t give Collin Morikawa enough credit even though he was one of the key contributors to the victory.

Despite all of that, winning the Ryder Cup is still a pride and joy for everyone who’s ever been a part of it. We can’t begrudge Mickelson for feeling a measure of satisfaction.