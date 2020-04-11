This weekend was supposed to be special for the sports world. We should’ve had the chance to see the top golfers in the world compete at the 2020 Masters. It’s obviously upsetting that all PGA events were postponed, but at least fans will have some form of entertainment this Saturday afternoon.

Phil Mickelson will sit down with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz to rewatch the final round of the 2004 Masters, which was the first major championship of his career.

Nothing came easy for Mickelson during the 2004 Masters. In fact, he needed to sink a birdie on the final hole just to defeat Ernie Els by one stroke. They traded birdies and eagles on the back nine in what was an excellent finish.

Anyone that missed Mickelson’s exciting win at the Masters will now have the chance to relive this moment. Additionally, it could provide sports fans a much-needed distraction during this time.

A moment Phil Mickelson had been waiting for his entire life.

Watch the final round of the 2004 Masters today on CBS. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/09puoCM529 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 11, 2020

The call from Nantz on the final hole was simply masterful, as he shouted “At long last.”

Mickelson ended up winning the 2006 and 2010 Masters Tournament as well. He’s won five major championships over the course of his career, but none more important than his victory in 2004.

CBS will air this classic moment this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.