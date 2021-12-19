Photo: Awesome Moment Between Tiger, Charlie Woods Going Viral

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods stole the show at the PNC Championship this weekend. After an incredible father-son performance, there was a moment that truly encapsulated everything.

Tiger and Charlie recorded 11 straight birdies between the 7th and 17th holes. They finished with a minus-25 – second behind the tournament winning Team Daly.

But after the father-son duo finished their final hole, there was a moment that really brought a tear to everyone’s eyes. The two embraced in a big hug as the crowd cheered for them in the background.

The image from Golf Channel’s Twitter account has quickly gone viral. It already has several thousand likes in the hour since it was published.

The comments are pretty wholesome too:

“No matter who eventually wins the tournament, team Woods already won,” one fan replied.

“This picture is everything!” wrote another.

“That was nice to see. Glad Tiger is letting him enjoy the game and not pressuring him. Letting him be a kid…” a third wrote.

It would have been an incredible weekend even if Team Woods didn’t play as well as they did. So the fact that the two got to have fun on the field and played this well makes the weekend absolutely legendary.

With Tiger Woods close to returning to the PGA Tour in full force, we could see this duo on the field again very soon.