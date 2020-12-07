Photo: Brooks Koepka Appears To Be Enjoying His Vacation

After a top-10 finish at the Masters in November, Brooks Koepka missed the cut at the OHL Classic over the weekend.

He doesn’t seem to be stressing about it too much. With the PGA season behind him, Koepka is on vacation with his girlfriend, actress Jena Sims.

We’re not sure exactly where the two are, but it’s a tropical location and Brooks seems to be having the time of his life, based off the photos being posted to social media.

I mean, does this look like a guy who is concerned about struggling on the course a couple of days ago?

Disappointing week on the course for BK. Must be frustrating. Poor guy. pic.twitter.com/VFQsdf1AdG — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) December 7, 2020

Koepka shared some photos on his own Instagram. The dude is loving life at the moment.

Must be nice.

Injuries hampered Koepka’s play during 2020, but if he emerges healthy and well-rested after the new year, we’d expect him to challenge for major titles again in 2021.