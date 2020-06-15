Photo: Daniel Berger’s Girlfriend, Tori, Reacts To PGA Tour Win

The first PGA Tour tournament in several months was a success, as Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Berger, 27, notched his third career PGA Tour win when he beat Collin Morikawa on a playoff hole. Both golfers shot -15 for the tournament before playing a playoff on No. 17.

This was a much better playoff hole result for Berger than the last one he was in. The last time Berger was in a playoff, Jordan Spieth sunk a bunker shot to beat him at the Travelers Championship.

So, he knows what Morikawa is feeling after his missed short putt on the playoff hole.

“It’s going to hurt for a little while, but he’ll get over it and he’ll be winning again,” Berger said.

Today is about Berger, though. The former Florida State golfer notched his third win on the PGA Tour. Both of his previous wins have come in mid-June, as well. Maybe this is his month.

Berger’s longtime girlfriend, Tori Slater, posted a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story.

“So proud,” she wrote.

The PGA Tour will be ramping up its action in the weeks to come. Several big tournaments are on tap for the rest of the summer.

But the first tournament back goes to Daniel Berger. And it was well deserved.