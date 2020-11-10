Photo: Here’s What Tiger Is Serving At His Masters Champion Dinner

As the defending Masters champion, Tiger Woods has the perk of choosing the menu for the annual Champions Dinner.

This is an honor Woods has had on five occasions now. He’s changed his menu up a couple of times, but tonight he’ll be going back with what worked when he won the Masters in 2006.

In addition to serving sushi, Woods has steak and chicken fajitas on the menu, as well as wine and a dessert trio of flan, churros and sopapillas.

“Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I’m going back to what I had in 2006,” Woods said back in April, when the Masters was originally scheduled. “So we’ll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we’ll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

Tiger’s dinner game has come a long way since he requested cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and milkshakes in 1998, one year after he won his first Masters.

In 2002 and 2003, Woods went with porterhouse steak, chicken and sushi as the centerpieces of his Champions dinner. If you want a list of the dinner choices for recent Masters champions, click here.

The 2020 Masters begins on Thursday morning.