Photo: Local TV Station Makes NSFW Mistake During Golf Segment

A local TV station in Tennessee made an unfortunate – albeit funny – mistake during its segment about this weekend’s golf tournament.

The Rocket Mortgage Challenge is taking place in Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The tournament is entering its final round of competition today.

Matthew Wolff, a 21-year-old golfer out of Oklahoma State, is leading the competition. He’s at -19 heading into his final round on Sunday. Wolff, the 2019 NCAA Division I individual champion, is three shots up on Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau.

WRCB, an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to Chattanooga, Tennessee, covered Wolff leading the tournament on Sunday. The network made an unfortunate mistake.

Now THAT’S the kind of lead I’m familiar with. pic.twitter.com/CUwl4BVaff — Until. (@UntilGolf) July 5, 2020

Whoops. One letter can really make a big difference.

Wolff, meanwhile, has had fun this weekend playing on a no-fan course. He’s enjoying hearing some sounds that he normally wouldn’t be able to.

“I heard the ice cream truck and I’m like, `I have a good feeling about this,” Wolff recalled after his round on Saturday. “Just had that little like ice cream truck song in my head. I think that helped me just not think about the speed or the line or anything, just keep my head free.”

Wolff is set to tee off in his final round at 2:05 p.m. E.T. The round will be televised on CBS.