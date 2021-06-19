Photo Of Amy, Phil Mickelson Went Viral During U.S. Open

Just over 48 hours ago, Phil Mickelson stepped on the course at Torrey Pines looking for his first ever U.S. Open win.

After winning the PGA Championship in a surprise performance, Phil had plenty of momentum heading into the tournament this week. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his best day on the course.

He carded a four-over, 75 on the day and sat on the cut line heading into the second round. He rebounded well with a two-under, 69 to easily make the cut and position himself for a run at another major.

During his second round, his wife, Amy was spotted in the crowd. Phil ran up to her and gave her a hug and then they shared a moment golf fans everywhere have grown accustomed to seeing from Phil.

They shared a thumbs up.

Check it out.

Phil and Amy Mickelson: Big thumbs-up people pic.twitter.com/zKhpjUtxOj — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 18, 2021

Mickelson rarely travels down the fairway after a drive without giving a thumbs up to the fans who came out to watch. It’s something he says he learned from the late Arnold Palmer in an attempt to acknowledge the fans that line the course.

On Thursday, Mickelson was less than pleased with fans who were making a little extra noise during his shots.

“It’s part of professional golf,” Mickelson said after his first round. “You have to learn to deal with it.”

Round 2 was a little better for he and the fans.