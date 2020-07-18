Photo Of Brooks Koepka Going Viral During Memorial Tournament

On Saturday morning, a few of golf’s biggest names took the course together for the third round of the Memorial Tournament.

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka entered the tournament with great odds to win. However, both struggled in their second rounds and barely made the cut.

After just sneaking into the weekend, both Koepka and Woods hit the course for their third rounds. Koepka got off to a disastrous start, double-bogeying his first hole of the day.

He followed that up with a bogey on No. 2 to move to three-over on the day and six-over for the tournament. Following a disastrous start to his third round, Koepka needed something to take the edge off.

Cameras spotted him throwing some chewing tobacco into his mouth. After the photo hit the internet, it quickly went viral.

Check it out.

Imagine wanting a cameraman to protect the brand when you could just properly manage it like this. pic.twitter.com/xJ1ZTPyk7g — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 18, 2020

It seems to have paid off. He’s birdied five of his last seven holes and now sits at two-under today and one-over for the tournament.

It’s been a rough season for Koepka, who battled through surgery earlier this season. He rebounded well earlier this season at the RBC Heritage finishing in fifth place.

Since then, though, he’s struggled to regain form once again. He’ll try to get over those woes over the next two rounds at the Memorial.

The four-time major champion has plenty of work left to do.