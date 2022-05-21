Photo Of Tiger Woods, Fans Going Viral Today

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Fans at Southern Hills Country Club had a chance to get awfully close to Tiger Woods during the third round of the PGA Championship.

After Woods' tee shot on the fifth hole went in the left rough, the 15-time major champion decided he was going to hit a low-flying shot back onto the fairway.

As Woods attempted this recovery shot, there were dozens of fans surrounding him.

Of course, Woods is so crafty that he didn't have to worry about striking a fan with an errant shot. Nonetheless, it was surreal seeing how close the fans were to him.

Woods ultimately settled for par on the fifth hole.

Unfortunately, the course at Southern Hills is playing very rough this Saturday. Woods is already eight-over par through 11 holes this afternoon.

We'll see if Woods can end this Saturday's round on a somewhat positive note.