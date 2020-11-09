Photo: Paige Spiranac Celebrates The Start Of Masters Week

Like any good golf fanatic, Paige Spiranac is fired up for Masters week. The prestigious tournament gets underway on Thursday.

For the first time ever, the Masters is being played in November after COVID-19 wiped out the PGA Tour spring schedule. Typically the first major championship to be played every year, this year’s Masters will be the last.

On Sunday, an excited Spiranac shared her feelings about Masters week being here with her large legion of Instagram followers.

“Good morning! It’s Masters week🤤 I’m so happy!” Spiranac wrote. “What’s your favorite golf major to watch? Love the US Open but there is just something so special about The Masters💚.”

There are a number of story lines to keep an eye on this week at Augusta. We’re curious to see how Tiger Woods, the defending champion performs, as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, the two likely betting favorites.

Like Paige Spiranac, we’ll be watching The Masters all weekend long. We’ll also have updates and plenty of coverage starting on Thursday.

Make sure to check it out.