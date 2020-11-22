Photo: Paulina Gretzky Appears To Be Enjoying Post-Masters Vacation

It’s a good time to be Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson.

Last weekend, Johnson won his second major championship, taking home The Masters in record-setting fashion. Johnson finished at -20 for the tournament, becoming the first player in tournament history to reach 20 under par.

Johnson and Gretzky, his longtime partner, celebrated on the 18th green following his win. Photos of the happy couple’s joyous moment went viral on social media.

Now, the couple is enjoying some time away. The Sun had some details on the trip:

Johnson partied with his loved ones after his incredible performance at Augusta National before the 36-year-old whisked them off to the Caribbean in a private jet. He has been joined by his brother and caddie Austin, who was left in tears after the win, as well as Austin’s wife Samantha. The group is staying at a luxury apartment in popular holiday destination Saint Barts.

Gretzky posted a photo of her own on Instagram.

Gretzky, the daughter of the NHL legend, has amassed close to 1 million followers on Instagram. It’s not surprising to see that number rising over the last week or so.

Johnson, meanwhile, will look to defend his win at The Masters next April.