It’s officially Ryder Cup week.

The United States team and the European team will begin play at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin later this week. The 2021 Ryder Cup will officially run from Friday through Sunday.

Dustin Johnson is expected to be one of the leaders for the United States team. The 37-year-old golfer is embracing his role as one of the veterans for the American squad, which features several 20-something golfers.

There was some family time leading up to the Ryder Cup.

Johnson and his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, enjoyed a night out prior to the competition beginning.

Page Six had more details:

They weren’t the only famous couple dining at the Lake Orchard Farm Retreat on Monday night. Patrick Cantlay’s girlfriend, Nikki Guidish, seems to be fitting in just fine with the other golf WAGs. She’s a fresh face on the PGA Tour after the couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

Johnson and Gretzky, the daughter of the NHL legend, have been engaged since 2013. The couple will reportedly be officially tying the knot next year.

The 2021 Ryder Cup is scheduled to begin on Friday.