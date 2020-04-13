Photo: Phil Mickelson Left This Note For Tiger Woods After 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are two of the most decorated golfers on the PGA Tour today. But though they may be rivals on the courses, they have tremendous respect for one another.

On Monday, the Golf Channel revealed that Mickelson made a pretty remarkable gesture for Tiger after the 2019 Masters. Apparently, Tiger found a cocktail napkin hanging in his locker with a congratulatory note from Mickelson.

“Tiger, So impressive! What a great tournament you played!” Mickelson wrote. “So very happy for you! Phil.”

Mickelson finished in a tie for 18th on the day that Tiger completed his historic career comeback. But judging by that note, he was glad to see his longtime rival take the prize.

After winning the 2019 Masters, Tiger found a cocktail napkin hanging inside his locker. It was a congratulatory note from @PhilMickelson: https://t.co/nAZ5SSCBJe pic.twitter.com/WIM1UAkeiE — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 13, 2020

During the 14-year gap between Tiger’s most recent Masters wins, Mickelson won the tournament twice – first in 2006 and then again in 2010. They have been opponents at the Masters 20 times since Tiger made his tournament debut in 1995.

In 2018, Tiger and Mickelson went head-to-head in “The Match,” a $9 million one-on-one tournament that needed four extra holes to decide a winner.

It’s very possible we’ll see a rematch if the PGA Tour is willing to sign off.

But for now, Mickelson is more than happy to let Tiger enjoy his renewed time in the spotlight.