Photo: Phil Mickelson’s Travelers Championship Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Phil Mickelson’s outfit for the final round of the Travelers Championship is going viral this afternoon.

The 50-year-old golfer has had a pretty solid weekend at TPC River Highlands. He began his final round on Sunday six strokes back of the leader, Brendon Todd, who’s at -18.

Mickelson came into Saturday’s round as the sole leader, but he posted a disappointing 71 as several other players passed him on the board. He wasn’t happy with his Saturday round but is encouraged by his overall play.

“I haven’t played great this year. I’ve missed a lot of cuts, and the next thing I know my game is starting to come back and I can sense it,” Mickelson said after his round, per ESPN. “I’m going to come out tomorrow and give it my best to go low. I know I’m playing well enough to do that.”

Mickelson is going with a new, modern look for his final round. Perhaps this will help spark him and allow him to go low.

The 50-year-old golfer is rocking joggers on the course. We think this is a first for the five-time major champion.

50 year old Phil Mickelson wearing joggers. Can’t make this stuff up 👍 pic.twitter.com/mAnXsXPMDI — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) June 28, 2020

While the older golf community might not love the modern look, golf fans on Twitter are fans of it.

“Phil Mickelson has made the switch to golf joggers and I couldn’t be happier,” one fan tweeted.

“Phil Mickelson wearing those ridiculous shades and joggers is such a vibe,” another fan added.

Phil Mickelson’s new shades have given him an extra 10 yards off the tee and you can’t tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/7ZL6uMsknX — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) June 26, 2020

The final round of the Travelers Championship is being televised on CBS.