Photo Shows Custom Golf Carts For Tiger/Peyton vs. Phil/Brady Match

In just over 24 hours live sports will return to television sets around the country as two of golf’s best take to the course.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will pair up with legendary quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. It’s rematch of Tiger and Phil’s match from 2018, when Mickelson won in a playoff.

Mickelson will be joined by Tom Brady, meanwhile Woods is set to team up with Peyton Manning. Oddsmakers have Manning and Woods as the current favorites for the event.

Before they take the course for the official match, the four have been playing a few practice rounds. To help them get around the course, all four have customized golf carts.

Tiger’s cart has his well-known “TW” logo, while Peyton’s pays homage to his alma mater. Phil and Brady also have their own carts, with Mickelson’s patented celebration and Brady’s “TB12.”

Check them out.

The match is set to kick off on Sunday afternoon from The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida. It will be broadcast on TNT at 3:00 p.m. ET with Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman on the call.

Amanda Balionis and current PGA Tour star Justin Thomas will be on the course to report alongside the players as well.

Can Tiger pair up with Peyton and get his revenge on Phil or will Mickelson and Brady hoist the trophy in victory?