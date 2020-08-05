Photo: Tiger Woods Changed His Putter For The PGA Championship

On Thursday morning, Tiger Woods will take the course alongside new world No. 1 Justin Thomas and former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy for the PGA Championship.

When he steps out onto the course, he’ll do so with a new club in his bag. On Wednesday morning, Woods took to the putting green and fans noticed he was holding a new putter.

According to the Golf Channel’s broadcast, the putter was actually made for Tiger last year – but he never used it. However, it appears like he’s planning on making a change heading into the tournament.

He’s always used his trusty Scotty Cameron putter. This week, he’ll be using a different Scotty Cameron putter, according to this photo from Tiger Tracker.

Check it out.

Obviously going with the new one. pic.twitter.com/IQlnm6YKIe — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 5, 2020

Woods hasn’t played since he teed it up at the Memorial Tournament a few weeks ago. After a great opening round, Tiger struggled on Friday and barely made the cut – right on the cut line.

He played average golf on the weekend and ended up in a tie for No. 4o in the tournament. Following a hiatus of a few weeks, he’ll be back in contention for the first major of the year.

Despite not playing much this season, he’s still one of the favorites to win the tournament because he’s, well, Tiger Woods.

Woods has had success at TPC Harding Park in the past. He won a World Golf Championships event there in 2005 and was part of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2009.

He’s also found success in PGA Championships, winning four.

Can he do it again?